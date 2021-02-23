blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 9:54 a.m., officers were called to Laralan Avenue after catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles.

• At 12:30 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 12:51 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a theft.

• At 3:35 p.m., officers were called to Redbud Lane concerning a possible child sexual abuse case.

• At 3:41 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hill Park, Louisville Road, concerning a burglary.

• At 11:40 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Kroger, Brighton Park Boulevard, concerning a person walking around the area with a “fairly large” knife while talking to himself. Officers located the person and reported everything was OK.

