The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 9:54 a.m., officers were called to Laralan Avenue after catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles.
• At 12:30 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.
• At 12:51 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a theft.
• At 3:35 p.m., officers were called to Redbud Lane concerning a possible child sexual abuse case.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hill Park, Louisville Road, concerning a burglary.
• At 11:40 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Kroger, Brighton Park Boulevard, concerning a person walking around the area with a “fairly large” knife while talking to himself. Officers located the person and reported everything was OK.
