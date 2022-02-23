blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 5:45 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a vehicle was hanging off a bridge near Exit 53 B.

• At 10:48 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a semi overturned just past the Evergreen Road bridge between mile markers 49 and 50. The semi was loaded with barrels of Windex and deputies advised about 10 gallons had leaked out. The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed until 8:12 p.m.

• At 11:04 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 1:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 1:39 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 1:52 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 2:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:36 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 3:32 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.

• At 3:50 p.m., officers took an assault report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:03 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Walter Todd Drive.

• At 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:50 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between the rest area and the 58-mile marker. One person had lost consciousness from a gash on the head and another was complaining of chest pain.

• At 7:54 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense near the pawn shop on Benson Valley Road.

• At 8:20 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 8:28 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

