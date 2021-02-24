blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 4:42 a.m. officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning an intoxicated person armed with a knife. 

• At 7:03 a.m. Tuesday, deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Bald Knob Road after a vehicle overturned.

• At 9:10 a.m., officers were called to Allnutt Drive after someone broke into a house under construction and stole tools.

• At 3:39 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office for a fraud complaint.

• At 3:41 p.m., deputies were called to Self Storage Center, Leestown Road, after someone broke into a unit.

• At 6:24 p.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane concerning a missing person.

• At 6:47 p.m., officers were called to Reilly Road for an abuse complaint. 

