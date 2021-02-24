The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 4:42 a.m. officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning an intoxicated person armed with a knife.
• At 7:03 a.m. Tuesday, deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Bald Knob Road after a vehicle overturned.
• At 9:10 a.m., officers were called to Allnutt Drive after someone broke into a house under construction and stole tools.
• At 3:39 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office for a fraud complaint.
• At 3:41 p.m., deputies were called to Self Storage Center, Leestown Road, after someone broke into a unit.
• At 6:24 p.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane concerning a missing person.
• At 6:47 p.m., officers were called to Reilly Road for an abuse complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.