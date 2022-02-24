blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:10 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Ashland Drive. A caller, an officer and a deputy reported hearing gunfire near Mike’s Gun Shop. It was determined to be a piece of metal hitting a building.

• At 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing five or six shots from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported hearing at least five shots and seeing two men run toward a gravel parking lot near a thrift store.

• At 7:23 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:41 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:43 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:05 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Allnutt Drive.

• At 8:43 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Rouse Avenue.

• At 9:21 a.m., deputies took a burglary report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive.

• At 10:25 a.m., officers took a missing person complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Speedway on Versailles Road. A caller reported a customer stole a cellphone.

• At 1:48 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:37 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:17 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road near the East-West Connector.

• At 5:33 p.m., officers and county fire responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.

• At 5:42 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Georgetown Road. A caller reported she went into the Goodwill store and left her child and dog in her vehicle. She advised that when she came back the car door was open and her child told her someone took the French bulldog. She added that the dog has an Apple Airtag on it and it was showing that the dog was in the area of East Main Street. Officers advised the airtag was pinging to Seminole Trail. The dog was located and returned to the owner. An elderly couple advised the dog was running loose, not in the vehicle. The owner declined to press charges.

• At 5:58 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ewing Street.

• At 11:06 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported a male wearing a red sweatshirt and black beanie hat was looking in her front window then ran behind her house. She advised she heard three shots. One person was detained.

