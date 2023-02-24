The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 2:14 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 2:19 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive.
• At 8:54 a.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office took a theft report.
• At 9:42 a.m., officers were called to an assault on Brookhaven Drive. A caller reported a juvenile assaulted a caseworker.
• At 10:51 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Staxx BBQ on Carson Place. A caller reported someone broke into the business.
• At 3:42 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard near West Clinton Street.
• At 4:17 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took an assault report.
• At 5:24 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious package on Versailles Road. A caller reportedly opened a box containing a large amount of tannerite. Officers booked it into evidence. Editor’s note: Tannerite is made from ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder and is intended to be used as a small exploding target for target practice. When large amounts of the chemicals are combined, it can create a powerful and dangerous explosion.
• At 5:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a PT Cruiser was broken into and several items were stolen.
• At 6:54 p.m., officers took an assault report on Elizabeth Street.
• At 8:21 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 9:07 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.