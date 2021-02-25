blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 6:56 a.m., deputies were called to Holly Hill Drive after a person broke into a vacant residence.

• At 8:46 a.m., officers were called to Dale Avenue concerning a stolen smoker. 

• At 12:57 p.m., officers were called to Chippewa Trail concerning a possible burglary.

• At 1 p.m., deputies were called to Evergreen Market, Evergreen Road, concerning a theft of electrical service.

• At 1:41 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a lost passport.

• At 2:23 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a lost passport.

• At 2:23 p.m. officers were called to Woodland Avenue concerning a theft from the caller’s bank account.

• At 4:33 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a theft from an apartment.

• At 5:05 p.m., deputies were called to Cherrywood Drive concerning the theft of a collection of Makers Mark bottles and a bag of coins.

• At 6:59 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, after a person threw a vehicle jack at the caller. 

• At 9:14 p.m., deputies were called to Bridgeport-Benson Road after someone stole a golf cart and truck keys.

• At 11:40 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, Brighton Park Boulevard, concerning a theft.

