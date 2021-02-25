The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 6:56 a.m., deputies were called to Holly Hill Drive after a person broke into a vacant residence.
• At 8:46 a.m., officers were called to Dale Avenue concerning a stolen smoker.
• At 12:57 p.m., officers were called to Chippewa Trail concerning a possible burglary.
• At 1 p.m., deputies were called to Evergreen Market, Evergreen Road, concerning a theft of electrical service.
• At 1:41 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a lost passport.
• At 2:23 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a lost passport.
• At 2:23 p.m. officers were called to Woodland Avenue concerning a theft from the caller’s bank account.
• At 4:33 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a theft from an apartment.
• At 5:05 p.m., deputies were called to Cherrywood Drive concerning the theft of a collection of Makers Mark bottles and a bag of coins.
• At 6:59 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, after a person threw a vehicle jack at the caller.
• At 9:14 p.m., deputies were called to Bridgeport-Benson Road after someone stole a golf cart and truck keys.
• At 11:40 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, Brighton Park Boulevard, concerning a theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.