blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 3:06 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ensign Drive. A caller reported a gun had been stolen.

• At 4:12 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a person assaulted her and was complaining of jaw pain.

• At 6:06 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 6:34 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 6:36 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 6:44 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 6:55 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 7:19 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:22 a.m., county firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A Kentucky State Police trooper witnessed the accident on the Kentucky River bridge. The patient refused treatment. The right lane of I-64 East was temporarily closed.

• At 8:27 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 9:44 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Tierra Linda Drive.

• At 10:29 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Flag Fork Road.

• At 10:35 a.m., officers took an assault report on Wren Avenue. A caller reported she was assaulted by a cab driver in a parking lot on Versailles Road. The caller admitted she was drunk and said she would call back later if she wanted to file a report.

• At 11:29 a.m., deputies were notified of a suspicious package on Briarpatch Lane. A caller reported finding a black suitcase on their property.

• At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 3:16 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road near Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Jeep Compass and a GMC. One person was complaining of shoulder pain.

• At 3:16 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Henry Street. A caller reported a check had been stolen.

• At 3:17 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Clinton Street. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a van.

• At 3:17 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on East Main Street.

• At 3:23 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 4:18 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sower Boulevard near the East-West Connector.

• At 4:35 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two shoplifters were detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 5:15 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Shelby Street.

• At 5:16 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 6:04 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 6:24 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone broke into her residence through a back window and “rummaged through her stuff.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription