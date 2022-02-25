The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 3:06 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ensign Drive. A caller reported a gun had been stolen.
• At 4:12 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a person assaulted her and was complaining of jaw pain.
• At 6:06 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:34 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:36 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:44 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:55 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 7:19 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:22 a.m., county firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A Kentucky State Police trooper witnessed the accident on the Kentucky River bridge. The patient refused treatment. The right lane of I-64 East was temporarily closed.
• At 8:27 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 9:44 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 10:29 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Flag Fork Road.
• At 10:35 a.m., officers took an assault report on Wren Avenue. A caller reported she was assaulted by a cab driver in a parking lot on Versailles Road. The caller admitted she was drunk and said she would call back later if she wanted to file a report.
• At 11:29 a.m., deputies were notified of a suspicious package on Briarpatch Lane. A caller reported finding a black suitcase on their property.
• At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 3:16 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road near Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Jeep Compass and a GMC. One person was complaining of shoulder pain.
• At 3:16 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Henry Street. A caller reported a check had been stolen.
• At 3:17 p.m., officers took a theft report on West Clinton Street. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a van.
• At 3:17 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on East Main Street.
• At 3:23 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sower Boulevard near the East-West Connector.
• At 4:35 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported two shoplifters were detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Shelby Street.
• At 5:16 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:04 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 6:24 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone broke into her residence through a back window and “rummaged through her stuff.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.