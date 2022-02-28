blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:09 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Bald Knob Road.

• At 3:41 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary at Sarah Apartments on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported someone attempted to break in five minutes prior and that the back door was wide open.

• At 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.

• At 2:02 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Shell on Limestone Drive. A caller reported a male customer tried to pay with a fake $20 bill.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Grandview Drive.

• At 2:26 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on St. Johns Road. A caller reported hearing approximately 16 shots from an abandoned house. The caller advised they then heard two car doors shut and the car speed off.

• At 3:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:47 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a rescue at the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives on Coffee Tree Road. A caller reported two people were stuck in an elevator. The elevator occupants were out when firefighters arrived.

• At 6:03 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

Saturday

• At 12:22 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 1:15 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 1:18 p.m., officers took an assault report on Holmes Street. A caller reported her juvenile son had marks on him that she believes happened at school. She advised a social worker told her to file a police report.

• At 6:58 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ashwood Court. A caller reported someone stole her driver’s license while she was at work in Versailles. She was advised to contact authorities in Woodford County.

• At 9:51 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a physical fight between two males.

Sunday

• At 12:20 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a burglary at Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported an alarm in the building was going off and a back door was cracked open.

• At 3:10 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported the hood, catalytic converter, battery, front bumper, grill and air conditioning unit was stolen from a disabled 2007 Honda Civic.

• At 6:39 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported items were stolen from an apartment overnight and the door was left unlocked.

• At 11:43 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported a male used a ladder to climb into a window into the house next door.

• At 2:31 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter, who was detained in the loss prevention office, took off and ran toward Lowe’s.

• At 2:58 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at Capital Bowl on Anderson Road. A caller reported a male ran off the road and wrecked his motorcycle. The caller advised the male hit his head on the pavement and was conscious and breathing.

• At 3:43 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter ran away.

• At 4:14 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Leestown Road. A caller reported a window that had been screwed shut was open.

• At 4:14 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Nissan Altima and a Chevy Cruze. An officer advised one person was having a seizure on the ground. The eastbound lane of Myrtle Avenue was shut down temporarily.

• At 4:53 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office and was being argumentive.

• At 6:37 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64.

• At 7:57 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Ashwood Court.

