blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 6:42 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments for an altercation after a neighbor broke into the caller’s vehicle, entered the residence and stole a wallet and purse.

• At 12:38 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a theft from an apartment. 

• At 3:16 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft from Grant Avenue.

• At 3:45 p.m., officers were called to Lyons Lumber, Holmes Street, concerning a theft.

• At 4:57 p.m., deputies were called to Clifton Drive concerning a dispute from an online purchase.

• At 5:18 p.m., officers were called to Hudson Hollow Road concerning a fraudulent loan obtained in the caller’s name.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription