The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:48 a.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning people firing a pellet gun from a black van.

• At 3:06 a.m., officers were called to Old Glenns Creek Road after someone broke into a residence and stole a safe and medication.

• At 7:18 a.m., officers were called to Access Men’s Shelter, West Second Street, concerning a theft of a wheelchair. The wheelchair was recovered.

• At 8:06 a.m., officers were called to Southern Apartments, West Second Street, concerning lost or stolen ear pods.

• At 9:59 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an identity theft complaint.

• At 11:55 a.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court after the caller’s roommate stole a video game system.

• At 3:56 p.m., officers were called to East Fourth Street after someone stole golf clubs from a vehicle during the night.

• At 5:23 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving two vehicles. One patient was complaining of back pain.

• At 7:09 p.m., firefighters were called to Eastwood Shopping Center, Versailles Road, for a possible fire. 

• At 9:05 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a theft from a store.

Saturday

• At 1:37 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, for a shots fired complaint.

• At 2:15 a.m., officers and EMS personnel were called to Galbraith Road concerning a prior assault.

• At 2:26 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, for a shots fired complaint. 

• At 2:49 a.m., officers and deputies were called to Speedway, Louisville Road, concerning a theft. 

• At 10:20 a.m., officers and EMS personnel were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning an assault with a baseball bat.

• At 4 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, Brighton Park Boulevard, after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 6:57 p.m., deputies were called to Jones Lane concerning a stolen purse and a possible identity theft..

• At 8:19 p.m., officers were called to Rolling Acres Drive concerning a smoking electrical transformer. Balloons were wrapped around an electrical line.

• At 8:43 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to Owenton Road concerning a possible fire. It was a controlled burn.

• At 11:41 p.m., deputies were called to Spruce Drive for a shots fired complaint.

• At 11:46 p.m., deputies, officers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to Highview Circle for a shots fired complaint.

Sunday

• At 8:07 a.m., firefighters were called to Rosewood Lane concerning a smoking electrical transformer. 

• At 12:04 p.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on  Interstate 64 East near mile marker 53 after a vehicle went off the road.

• At 12:37 p.m., officers were called to Ashland Drive for a fight in progress.

• At 4:50 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a theft of money and other items from a vehicle.

• At 6:54 p.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue after someone broke into a residence. Several tools and a toolbox were missing.

• At 11:53 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, concerning a theft in progress of a television and a computer. 

