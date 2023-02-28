The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 6:23 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 7:58 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road.
• At 9:21 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Interstate 64.
• At 9:39 a.m., county firefighters were notified of a possible gas leak on Elmendorf Street. A caller reported that a gas line was hit. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 9:41 a.m., deputies took an assault report on Doctors Drive.
• At 10 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Antler Ridge Drive. A caller reported tools and other items were stolen.
• At 1:20 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 1:21 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Buick Enclave. One female sustained a head injury.
• At 2:34 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Doctors Drive.
• At 2:34 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Schenkel Lane.
• At 5:56 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Debbie Drive. A caller reported a juvenile male ran away. He returned home at 8:53 p.m.
• At 6:25 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 8:06 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.
• At 8:26 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female was “skip scanning” items in the checkout.
• At 10:28 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Grandview Drive.
