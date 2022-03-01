The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 7:43 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Devils Hollow Road.
• At 11:31 a.m., officers took a theft report on Wright Street. A caller reported someone sold their dog without permission and won’t give it back.
• At 11:49 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 12:46 p.m., deputies were notified of illegal dumping on Glenns Creek Road. A caller reported trash and mattresses were dumped on the side of the road. The caller was advised it was not a police issue and asked that “a more appropriate agency respond” to the call.
• At 2:23 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Bayberry Lane.
• At 2:33 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 3:07 p.m., officers took a theft report at Essential Lounge on Holmes Street.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Ridgewood Lane. A caller reported a stove was on fire and the electric had gone out. The fire was extinguished at 4:26 p.m. The fire department reported that the kitchen fire had spread to the attic. Frankfort Plant Board and the Red Cross were notified.
• At 4:26 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on St. Johns Road.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Fannin Court.
• At 4:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Valvoline Instant Oil Change on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident between a Ford Explorer, four-door sedan and an SUV.
• At 5:28 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:36 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported someone was “messing with her air conditioning unit.”
• At 6:10 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident between a black van, a car and a gray van and advised that the car had flipped and was laying on its side. The caller reported one person from the car had gotten out of the vehicle and was limping.
• At 6:16 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on West Second Street.
• At 6:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:54 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Reilly Road. A caller reported people that she had hired to work on her property were doing drugs in her bathroom.
• At 7:03 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Ridgewood Lane.
• At 7:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota Corolla and an SUV. One male was complaining of back pain and one female advised her chest hurt and she had a headache.
• At 9:07 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Ridgewood Lane.
