The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Discher Drive.
• At 9:43 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on Hickory Drive. A caller, who was with the gas company, reported heavy smoke. Firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at 10:53 a.m.
• At 9:51 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 12:03 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Ashwood Court.
• At 12:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported packages had been stolen.
• At 1:57 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Hickory Drive.
• At 3:03 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Dairy Queen on U.S. 127 South. A manager reported a male attempted to pay with a fake $100 bill.
• At 7:43 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Springhill Court.
• At 9:55 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Saturday
• At 12:07 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Ashwood Court.
• At 1:59 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 7:48 a.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Breckinridge Avenue. A caller reported a 92-year-old male fell and hit his head. The caller said the male was also bleeding from the head.
• At 10:34 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported that “every time she leaves, someone enters her apartment.”
• At 10:43 a.m., officers took a theft report at KFC on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers took an assault report on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported an older sibling assaulted a younger sibling in Nicholasville. The call was referred to Kentucky State Police.
• At 1:55 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Blue Spruce Drive.
• At 3:24 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road.
• At 4:01 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Holmes Street. A caller reported a shoplifter “walked out with two bags of stolen property” and left in a maroon, older model Honda.
• At 5:53 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on University Drive. A caller reported a fight in the Exum Center parking lot on the Kentucky State University campus.
• At 5:58 p.m., officers took a theft report on Collins Lane. A caller reported someone stole his DVD player about a week ago.
• At 6:42 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Chinook Trail near Powhatan Trail. A caller reported a male “flashed a gun” at three children who were playing in a yard about 10 minutes before.
• At 6:54 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a possible gas leak at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported an odor of paint thinner or lighter fluid and advised some residents had headaches all day. The caller said the occupant of an apartment had been remodeling.
• At 8:13 p.m., officers were notified of two missing siblings on Langford Avenue. A caller reported both her children left through a window after she took their cellphones away.
• At 8:45 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street. A caller reported his ex-girlfriend took his keys.
• At 9:57 p.m., officers took an assault report at Speedy Mart on Holmes Street. A caller reported being struck twice in the face by a bald male wearing overalls.
Sunday
• At 12:26 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Isaac Shelby Circle West.
• At 8:14 a.m., officers took a theft report on West State Street. A caller reported “someone went into her apartment and took her food.”
• At 8:33 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:32 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road.
• At 10:20 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Bald Knob Road.
• At 10:49 a.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported $30 of gas was taken from his generator.
• At 12:37 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Willow Street.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers and deputies were notified that one of the missing children from a previous call on Langford Avenue had been located on Schenkel Lane.
• At 3:03 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. One female said she hit her chest on the steering wheel.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 4:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at KFC on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported the theft of a wallet.
• At 4:50 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Marlowe Court.
• At 5:39 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Dollar General on Louisville Road. A caller reported a female using self scan did not scan all of her items or pay.
• At 5:56 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Interstate 64 East.
• At 7:38 p.m., officers took a theft report on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported his ex stole $500 over Cash App.
• At 11:09 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Tatato Trail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.