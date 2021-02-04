blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 6:35 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Leestown Road near the Woodford County line. 

• At 8:29 a.m., officers were called to Tanglewood Drive concerning a stolen safe containing cash and medication.

• At 10:04 a.m., officers were called to Medical Heights Drive concerning a stolen catalytic converter from a bus.

• At 10:42 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft from Tractor Supply.

• At 1 p.m., officers were called to Parkside Shopping Center, John Davis Drive, concerning a theft which occurred on Sunday.

• At 2 p.m., deputies were called to Owenton Road for a shots fired complaint. 

• At 8:27 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive for a fight in progress. 

• At 8:31 p.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, Schenkel Lane, for a shots fired complaint.

• At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to TJ Maxx, John Davis Drive, concerning a person in a vehicle flashing a gun.

• At 11:01 p.m., officers were called to Myrtle Avenue concerning a missing person.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription