The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 6:35 a.m., deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Leestown Road near the Woodford County line.
• At 8:29 a.m., officers were called to Tanglewood Drive concerning a stolen safe containing cash and medication.
• At 10:04 a.m., officers were called to Medical Heights Drive concerning a stolen catalytic converter from a bus.
• At 10:42 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft from Tractor Supply.
• At 1 p.m., officers were called to Parkside Shopping Center, John Davis Drive, concerning a theft which occurred on Sunday.
• At 2 p.m., deputies were called to Owenton Road for a shots fired complaint.
• At 8:27 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive for a fight in progress.
• At 8:31 p.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, Schenkel Lane, for a shots fired complaint.
• At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to TJ Maxx, John Davis Drive, concerning a person in a vehicle flashing a gun.
• At 11:01 p.m., officers were called to Myrtle Avenue concerning a missing person.
