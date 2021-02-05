The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 9:25 a.m., officers were called to Office 360, East Main Street, after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 11:06 a.m., deputies were called to Louisville Road after a catalytic converter was stolen from a van.
• At 11:56 a.m., deputies were called to Boone Creek Estates Road concerning a stolen trash can.
• At 2:48 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a stolen debit card which was used to purchase a phone.
• At 3:05 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen firearm.
• At 5:22 p.m., officers were called to Arnett Drive after someone broke into a residence and took several items.
• At 5:24 p.m., deputies were called to Greenfields Lane concerning a lost or stolen laptop computer.
• At 6:22 p.m., officers were called to Williamsburg Road after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 7:15 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General, Holmes Street, for a missing person.
