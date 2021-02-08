blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 2:20 a.m., deputies and EMS personnel responded to an assault at Holiday Inn Express, Vandalay Drive. The victim said he was jumped by another person at Ollie’s and had an injury to his hand.

• At 10:34 a.m., deputies, officers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Pea Ridge Road after a vehicle went over an embankment.

• At 10:42 a.m., deputies were called to Union Ridge Road concerning a burglary at a vacant house. 

• At 11:27 a.m., deputies were called to Raven Crest Apartments, Georgetown Road, concerning a theft.

• At 12:18 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen passport.

• At 1:39 p.m., officers, deputies and EMS personnel were called to Red Dot Liquors, U.S. 127, for an attempted robbery. 

• At 2:54 p.m., officers, deputies and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Louisville Road.

• At 3:51 p.m., officers were called to Arrowhead Court concerning a person trying to cash a fraudulent check.

• At 8:40 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a person trying to break into a duplex.

Saturday

• At 2:50 a.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue for a possible burglary.

• At 7:47 a.m., officers were called to Post Time Court after someone broke into a vehicle during the night and stole a firearm.

• At 9:26 a.m., deputies were called to Devane Lane for a fraud complaint.

• At 10:06 a.m., officers were called to Berry Hill Drive for a theft complaint.

• At 12:07 p.m., officers were called to Alexander Street concerning an online scam. The caller said it involved $600.

• At 12:09 p.m., deputies were called to Self Storage Center, Leestown Road, after a person took the master keys and did not return them.

• At 1:57 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Polsgrove Street after a vehicle hit a tree. A patient was complaining of knee pain.

• At 6:07 p.m., deputies were called to Scruggs Lane concerning an identity theft complaint.

• At 11:04 p.m., officers were called to Douglas Avenue after someone entered the residence. 

Sunday

• At 3:28 a.m., deputies were called to Rocky Branch Road after an attempted burglary.

• At 7:05 p.m., officers were called to Self Storage Center, Leestown Road, concerning a theft from a storage unit.

• At 7:49 p.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart, Holmes Street, concerning a person flashing a laser at people. 

