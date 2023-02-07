The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 1:45 a.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street.
• At 7:57 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Prince Hall Village Drive.
• At 8:23 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on High Street.
• At 10:31 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Rock Creek Drive. A caller reported a vehicle break-in and said items were stolen.
• At 10:55 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rouse Avenue near Holmes Street.
• At 11:06 a.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 11:20 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on West Campbell Street.
• At 11:29 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Old Glenns Creek Road.
• At 11:51 a.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported a vehicle and gun had been stolen. The caller said the vehicle was recovered in Jefferson County, but not the gun.
• At 12:01 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Lewis Ferry Road.
• At 12:03 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Old Station Road. A caller reported someone stole his garage door opener and the door “keeps opening and closing.”
• At 1:10 p.m., deputies at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road took a theft report.
• At 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:03 p.m., officers took a theft report on Diagnostic Drive. A caller reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle.
• At 2:06 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Blackfoot Trail. A caller reported receiving three watches that she did not order.
• At 3:44 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Langford Avenue.
• At 5:24 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Bypass Plaza Drive.
• At 5:43 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a drug offense.
• At 6:26 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.
• At 7:01 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 7:52 p.m., officers took an assault report at Fazoli’s on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported his partner assaulted him and declined EMS.
• At 7:57 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Tracy Lane.
• At 9:13 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male employee had possibly stolen the money bag and keys.
• At 10:39 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported that she swerved to miss a deer and hit a light pole. The caller complained of head pain. The road was temporarily shut down and Kentucky Utilities was notified.
• At 11:16 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
