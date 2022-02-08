The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 6:35 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 7:11 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a trauma complaint at Dominion Living Center on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a 93-year-old female fell and hit her head. The caller advised the female was dizzy and had an altered mental status.
• At 8:36 a.m., county firefighters and EMS were called to a trauma complaint at The Academy on Democrat Drive. A caller reported a Western Hills student hit her head and was sick and dizzy.
• At 9:50 a.m., officers took a theft report at Salvation Army on Greenup Avenue. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen.
• At 10:18 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a structure fire at Imperial Mobile Home Park on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a trailer was fully engulfed and a nearby van was “about to catch fire.” Firefighters knocked the fire down at 10:27 a.m.
• At 10:52 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Landings Drive.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Frankfort Pediatric Dentistry on Diagnostic Drive. A caller reported someone fraudulently used her credit card and had an expensive watch shipped to the dental office.
• At 1:10 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:15 p.m., a possible gas leak was reported on West Second Street.
• At 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ann Street.
• At 2:33 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Imperial Avenue.
• At 3:23 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Hiawatha Trail. A caller reported a missing juvenile, who was last seen on Saturday, was staying at a friend’s address in Indian Hills.
• At 5:15 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Ewing Street. A caller reported social services received a tip that a missing juvenile was staying with her grandmother. The juvenile was located and taken to The Ridge.
• At 5:50 p.m., deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Georgetown Road.
• At 5:51 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Bridgeport Road.
• At 7:31 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Quachita Trail. A caller reported someone used her credit card at Kroger.
• At 7:46 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Jonathan Court. A caller reported her husband sold a car in May and the person who bought it is using her husband’s name to obtain a duplicate title and stickers for the vehicle.
