The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 6:19 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said one female complained of chest pain.
• At 9:49 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Isaac Shelby Circle West. A caller reported a generator and other items were stolen from a construction site across from Speedway.
• At 10:41 a.m., officers took a theft report on West Fourth Street. A caller reported a license plate was stolen from a vehicle the night before.
• At 1:38 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported hearing two shots.
• At 1:53 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers took an abuse complaint on Goodman Way.
• At 2:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on University Drive.
• At 2:46 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Duntreath Street.
• At 2:57 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.
• At 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 7:27 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Hudson Hollow Road. A caller reported a male pedestrian was possibly struck by a vehicle. The caller said the male sustained a laceration to his head and was breathing but not responding.
• At 7:33 p.m., officers took a theft report on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported a neighbor “took her candleholder and spread trash all over her porch earlier.”
• At 8:08 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a vehicle was on its top in a ditch and debris was on the road. A 63-year-old female in the vehicle advised she was OK. The road was temporarily shut down and reopened at 8:58 p.m.
• At 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Schenkel Lane.
• At 9:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female and male were struck by a Ford Focus. The caller said there was a crack in the windshield where the female’s head it. The 18-year-old male complained of leg pain. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to jail.
• At 9:38 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Compton Drive.
• At 9:59 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
