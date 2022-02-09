blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 2:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 2:35 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a social worker took money off a resident’s debit card.

• At 2:41 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:55 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ridgeview Drive near Hackberry Court.

• At 4:52 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Cross Hill Drive.

• At 11:57 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a trauma complaint on West Broadway. A caller reported a male fell on the ice and hit his head. The caller advised the male had started to shake, was dizzy and having a hard time breathing.

