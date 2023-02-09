blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 6:30 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported seeing heavy smoke but no flames. Firefighters advised it was burnt food on the stove.

