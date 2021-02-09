The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 8 a.m., officers were called to Comley’s Carpet, Ridgeview Drive, after the catalytic converter was stolen from a truck during the weekend.
• At 9:07 a.m., deputies were called to Union Ridge Road concerning a stolen tool box.
• At 10:33 a.m., deputies were called to Capital Mobile Home Park, Georgetown Road, concerning a theft of money and jewelry from a vehicle.
• At 11 a.m., officers were called to Powhatan Trail concerning a theft of change from a vehicle.
• At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail after a person kicked in the door to a residence.
• At 2:49 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for an identity theft complaint.
• At 3:09 p.m., officers were called to Commodore Drive for an identity theft complaint.
• At 6:22 p.m., deputies were called to Harvieland Road concerning a theft from a bank account.
• At 10:15 p.m., firefighters were called to Meadow Glen after a water heater failed and was leaking water around electrical components in the basement.
• At 10:31 p.m., deputies were called to Richliev Lane after someone broke into a residence.
• At 11:24 p.m., deputies and officers were called to Owenton Road for a shots fired complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.