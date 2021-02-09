blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 8 a.m., officers were called to Comley’s Carpet, Ridgeview Drive, after the catalytic converter was stolen from a truck during the weekend.

• At 9:07 a.m., deputies were called to Union Ridge Road concerning a stolen tool box.

• At 10:33 a.m., deputies were called to Capital Mobile Home Park, Georgetown Road, concerning a theft of money and jewelry from a vehicle.

• At 11 a.m., officers were called to Powhatan Trail concerning a theft of change from a vehicle.

• At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to Chinook Trail after a person kicked in the door to a residence.

• At 2:49 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for an identity theft complaint.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers were called to Commodore Drive for an identity theft complaint.

• At 6:22 p.m., deputies were called to Harvieland Road concerning a theft from a bank account.

• At 10:15 p.m., firefighters were called to Meadow Glen after a water heater failed and was leaking water around electrical components in the basement.

• At 10:31 p.m., deputies were called to Richliev Lane after someone broke into a residence.

• At 11:24 p.m., deputies and officers were called to Owenton Road for a shots fired complaint.

