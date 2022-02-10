blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 6:30 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Farmers Lane.

• At 10:35 a.m., officers took a theft report at Super Cuts on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported $76 was missing from a bank deposit. The caller, who is a manager, advised this was happening a lot.

• At 11:14 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Hoover Boulevard.

• At 11:39 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street near Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 2:41 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a gas leak on Woodhill Lane. A caller reported smelling gas and said white foam was coming out of the line. Columbia Gas was notified and reported that a small gas leak was detected.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 3:33 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Commerce Boulevard.

• At 3:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive near Jeremy Drive.

• At 3:41 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.

• At 4:02 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Holbrook Towing on Old Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported an accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The caller advised one male was complaining of back and lower leg pain.

• At 4:10 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported receiving a 1099 form for unemployment and advised she did not file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general’s office.

• At 8:02 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a person was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 8:19 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Centennial Drive.

