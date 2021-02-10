The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 3:05 a.m., officers were called to the Frankfort Cemetery, East Main Street, for a shots fired complaint. The caller said they could hear people arguing.
• At 6:50 a.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident at Kings Daughters Drive and U.S. 127 after a vehicle hit a light post.
• At 7:24 a.m., officers were called to Locust Avenue after a handgun was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 9:13 a.m., officers were called to Big Blue Tires, Holmes Street, after someone attempted to break in but stole tires.
• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to Woodland Avenue after a tenant stole items before being evicted.
• At 12:44 p.m., deputies were called to Lebanon Ridge Road after someone broke into a locked building and took several items.
• At 5:40 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 6:43 p.m., deputies were called to Valero, KY 151, after card skimmers were found on two gas pumps.
• At 8:46 p.m., deputies were called to Jones Lane for a burglary complaint.
