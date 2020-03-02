blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:

Friday

• At 8:53 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Pea Ridge Road.

• At 12:04 p.m., officers were called to Reed Drive concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 1:28 p.m., officers were called to Community Trust Bank, 427 Versailles Road, concerning a person attempting to pass a forged check.

• At 2:49 p.m., officers responded to a possible injury accident.

• At 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a controlled burn on Deerwood Drive.

• At 5:54 p.m., officers were called to Reed Drive after a vehicle was vandalized.

• At 6:39 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft at Bypass Plaza.

• At 11:06 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in a parking garage on Catfish Alley. Witnesses heard one loud boom.

Saturday

• At 8:11 a.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Glenns Creek Road.

• At 11:16 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident at Leestown and Georgetown roads. 

• At 11:19 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a missing person.

• At 11:32 a.m., officers were called Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault. The victim said he was bitten by a dog.

• At 11:40 a.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court after someone broke into a residence and took clothes, shoes, a television and a printer.

• At 3:17 p.m., officers were called to Chili’s on Leonardwood Drive after someone took a wallet and keys from the bathroom.

• At 11:19 p.m., officers were called to Chippewa Trail for a report of shots fired.

• At 11:56 p.m., firefighters were called to Windsor Drive for a structure fire. The fire was contained to the chimney from a gas stove.

Sunday

• At 9:44 a.m., officers were called to Forest Hill Drive for a theft of money.

• At 11:53 a.m., officers were called to West Second Street concerning a theft. The caller said she purchased a dog online, but the seller never delivered the animal.

• At 1:43 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive after four tires were slashed on a vehicle.

• At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue after someone broke into a shed.

• At 3:03 p.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on Holmes Street after a bicycle was stolen.

• At 3:17 p.m., firefighters were called to Lucas Lane for a structure fire. A burn pile had gotten out of control.

• At 6:11 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after the caller smelled marijuana from a neighbor’s residence.

• At 8:43 p.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court for a theft of DVDs and destruction of property.

• At 9:02 p.m., officers were called to Green Wilson Road after the caller was not paid for towing a vehicle.

