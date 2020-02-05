blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:

  • A suspicious person was reported on Prince Hall Village at 2:17 a.m.
  • A suspicious vehicle was reported on St. Johns Road at 6:42 a.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Bald Knob Road at 7:47 a.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 8:26 a.m.
  • An intoxicated driver was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 8:38 a.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Maryland Avenue at 9:37 a.m.
  • Fraud was reported on Locust Ridge Road at 12:14 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on North Lime Street at 1:27 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 2:54 p.m. The caller reported seeing someone trying to break into a car in the Franklin County Farmers Market parking lot.
  • A fire rescue was reported on St. Clair Street at 4:18 p.m. The caller reported someone was stuck in the elevator at the Franklin County Courthouse.
  • Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 4:39 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Georgetown Road at 5:28 p.m. The caller reported being threatened and harassed by his neighbors, who were yelling at him and following him.
  • A drug offense was reported on Ashwood Court at 5:50 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Appomattox Drive at 6:08 p.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Duckers Road at 7:46 p.m.
  • Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 8:54 p.m.
  • A suspicious vehicle was reported on Bald Knob Road at 10:17 p.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Schenkel Lane at 10:24 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Taylor Avenue at 10:33 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription