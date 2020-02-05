The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
- A suspicious person was reported on Prince Hall Village at 2:17 a.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on St. Johns Road at 6:42 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Bald Knob Road at 7:47 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 8:26 a.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 8:38 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Maryland Avenue at 9:37 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on Locust Ridge Road at 12:14 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on North Lime Street at 1:27 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 2:54 p.m. The caller reported seeing someone trying to break into a car in the Franklin County Farmers Market parking lot.
- A fire rescue was reported on St. Clair Street at 4:18 p.m. The caller reported someone was stuck in the elevator at the Franklin County Courthouse.
- Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 4:39 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Georgetown Road at 5:28 p.m. The caller reported being threatened and harassed by his neighbors, who were yelling at him and following him.
- A drug offense was reported on Ashwood Court at 5:50 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Appomattox Drive at 6:08 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Duckers Road at 7:46 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 8:54 p.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Bald Knob Road at 10:17 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Schenkel Lane at 10:24 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Taylor Avenue at 10:33 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.