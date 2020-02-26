blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

• At 2:04 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Locust Drive.

• At 4:52 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Locust Drive.

• At 7:54 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Carson Place.

• At 8:39 a.m., firefighters responded to a possible structure fire on Benson Avenue. The fire was a controlled burn near a shed. The fire was extinguished.

• At 9:05 a.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Pea Ridge Road.

• At 11:57 a.m., officers were called to Lafayette Drive after someone wrote “offensive” graffiti on the road. Street department employees were working to remove the graffiti, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was later called in and it was removed Tuesday night.

• AT 12:18 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Owenton Road.

• At 12:39 p.m., officers were called to Todd Street concerning a theft.

• At 1:46 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a theft.

• At 3:01 p.m., officers were called to North Lime Street concerning a theft of a U-Haul truck, which included computers and a television.

• At 4:55 p.m., officers were called to Elizabeth Street after someone broke into a residence and took a wifi router.

• At 6:03 p.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive concerning a stolen debit card.

• At 6:27 p.m., officers were called to Walgreens, 1300 U.S. 127 South, concerning an assault. The caller said a male subject punched her in the face five times and left the scene.

• At 7:29 p.m., officers were called to CVS Pharmacy, 1227 U.S. 127 South, after a male suspect took items and left the store.

• At 8:34 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding at the Kentucky State university Aquaculture Center, 109 Athletic Drive. It was a false alarm.

• At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding at Three Bridges on Taylor Avenue. Everything appeared secure.

