The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
- A theft was reported on Landings Drive at 12:36 p.m. The caller reported that her phone was stolen.
- A theft was reported on Brookfield Drive at 1:25 p.m. The caller reported that her ex-boyfriend wouldn’t give her back the phone she was paying for.
- A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Rocky Branch Road at 1:39 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Landings Drive at 1:53 p.m. The caller reported seeing three men enter a home through a window.
- A gas leak was reported on Hiawatha Trail at 2:16 p.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 2:22 p.m. The caller reported a stolen guitar.
- Trespassing was reported on Spring Street at 2:45 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Wright Street at 3:19 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Versailles Road at 4:38 p.m. The caller reported that a man punched another man in the head several times outside of Family Dollar. A report was taken.
- A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 5:42 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Polsgrove Street at 6:21 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on East Todd Street at 6:46 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 6:56 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Donalynn Drive at 8:09 p.m. A teen was reported missing 15 minutes after leaving home.
- Gunshots were reported on Woodhill Lane at 9:24 p.m. The caller reported hearing several gunshots, but the report was unfounded.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Pinnacle Court at 9:31 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Schenkel Lane at 11:11 p.m.
Saturday
- A hit-and-run was reported on Twin Pines Lane at 2:32 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 8:30 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 12:19 p.m. The caller reported losing her wallet and finding it with money taken from it on the elevator at the Capital Plaza Hotel. The money was returned to the caller at 1:35 p.m. The caller did not want to press charges.
- A theft was reported on Matador Court at 1:32 p.m. The caller reported that someone broke into her truck.
- A suspicious person was reported on Hiawatha Trail at 2:46 p.m.
- A rubbish fire was reported on South Benson Road at 2:58 p.m. The caller reported seeing a man burning leaves on the side of the road.
- An assault was reported on Debbie Drive at 3:48 p.m. A group of juveniles was reported to have been in a fight.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 4:23 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 4:43 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Cardwell Lane at 5:52 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 6:05 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Matador Court at 6:26 p.m. The caller reported that someone broke into her car and some important tax papers were stolen.
- A fire investigation was reported on Chicamauga Drive at 6:43 p.m. The fire was out by the time the fire department arrived.
- An assault was reported on Schenkel Lane at 10:15 p.m. A juvenile was injured after being hit by another juvenile. A report was taken.
Sunday
- A burglary was reported on Old Harrodsburg Road at 9:04 a.m. The caller reported a break-in at Hometown Pharmacy's westside location. There was damage inside and a report was taken.
- A controlled burn was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 9:18 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on West Second Street at 9:43 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Versailles Road at 1:21 p.m. The caller said a female shopper at Dollar Tree was putting items in her purse.
- A burglary was reported on East Third Street at 2:25 p.m. The caller saw someone inside an abandoned house.
- A rubbish fire was reported on Bald Knob Road at 2:42 p.m. The caller reported a large brush fire almost the size of a school bus near Wrights Grocery store. The fire allegedly started because a group of people shooting guns for fun shot a propane tank. The fire was extinguished at 3:09 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Clearwater Lane at 4:23 p.m. The caller reported that the home's basement window was busted and items had been stolen.
- A burglary was reported on Commodore Drive at 4:59 p.m. The caller reported the front door of a residence had been kicked in.
- A fire investigation was reported on St. Johns Road at 5:03 p.m. The caller reported smoke. After an investigation, the source of the smoke was coming from the water heater.
- A drug offense was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 7:28 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 8:18 p.m. The caller reported that an unknown man was knocking on her door.
- An intoxicated person was reported on Prince Hall Village at 9:12 p.m.
