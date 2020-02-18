The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
- A suspicious person was reported on Thomas Place at 6:25 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Jones Lane at 7:44 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Capital Avenue at 9:22 a.m. The caller reported his wallet missing from his vehicle.
- An assault was reported on Lawrenceburg Road at 9:37 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on Versailles Road at 10:09 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Commodore Drive at 10:52 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Schenkel Lane at 11:55 a.m.
- An assault was reported on Carson Place at 12:14 p.m. An employee at Staxx BBQ reported being assaulted by a coworker.
- A gunshot was reported on Harvest Moon Court at 1:24 p.m. The caller reported hearing one gunshot and seeing a man walking around outside with a rifle. The caller said the person with the gun didn’t appear to be threatening anyone.
- A shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:11 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:30 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on River Bend Road at 3:39 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Glass Avenue at 3:46 p.m.
- Gunshots were reported on Flat Creek Road at 4:30 p.m. The caller reported hearing three gunshots and seeing a man pointing a gun at the road.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on East Georgetown Road at 4:58 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Holmes Street at 5:01 p.m.
- A shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 7:25 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Chinook Trail at 9:26 p.m. A juvenile was reported missing but was later located.
- Harassment was reported on Bridgeport Road at 10:39 p.m.
