The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• At 12:03 a.m., officers were called to Bypass Plaza Drive for a suspicious person.
• At 2:11 a.m., officers took a report for an investigation at the Frankfort Public Safety Building.
• At 3:36 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding at Bald Knob Road.
• At 9:39 a.m., officers and deputies were called to Hillcrest Baptist Church, Devils Hollow Road, about a person trying to break the kitchen window. The caller thought a man entered the building, but officers and a K9 entered the building and found it secure.
• At 9:49 a.m., officers were called to a building on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard about a theft of roofing supplies.
• At 10:21 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding at the Jim Beam Distribution Center on Leestown Road. It was an accidental or false alarm.
• At 10:25 a.m., officers were called to Commonwealth Credit Union West on Louisville Road for an alarm sounding.
• At 11:08 a.m., officers were called to Bridgeport Christian Church on Evergreen Road concerning two aggressive dogs in the area.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to Speedway on Louisville Road about a theft.
• At 12:48 p.m., officers were called to Skyline Drive for an unspecified investigation.
• At 1:39 p.m., officers were called to Bondurant Middle School for an unspecified investigation.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a suspected theft. A male suspect allegedly removed a number of items from the package and put them in a red bag.
• At 3:53 p.m., firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on O’Brien Street. Columbia Gas officials were notified.
• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to Triplett Avenue for an unspecified investigation.
• At 9:32 p.m., officers were called to Capital Church of God on Schenkel Lane concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 10:19 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Equestrian Way. No fire was found.
