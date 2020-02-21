blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:

• At 12:03 a.m., officers were called to Bypass Plaza Drive for a suspicious person.

• At 2:11 a.m., officers took a report for an investigation at the Frankfort Public Safety Building.

• At 3:36 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding at Bald Knob Road.

• At 9:39 a.m., officers and deputies were called to Hillcrest Baptist Church, Devils Hollow Road, about a person trying to break the kitchen window. The caller thought a man entered the building, but officers and a K9 entered the building and found it secure.

• At 9:49 a.m., officers were called to a building on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard about a theft of roofing supplies.

• At 10:21 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding at the Jim Beam Distribution Center on Leestown Road. It was an accidental or false alarm.

• At 10:25 a.m., officers were called to Commonwealth Credit Union West on Louisville Road for an alarm sounding. 

• At 11:08 a.m., officers were called to Bridgeport Christian Church on Evergreen Road concerning two aggressive dogs in the area.

• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to Speedway on Louisville Road about a theft.

• At 12:48 p.m., officers were called to Skyline Drive for an unspecified investigation.

• At 1:39 p.m., officers were called to Bondurant Middle School for an unspecified investigation.

• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a suspected theft. A male suspect allegedly removed a number of items from the package and put them in a red bag.

• At 3:53 p.m., firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on O’Brien Street. Columbia Gas officials were notified. 

• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to Triplett Avenue for an unspecified investigation.

• At 9:32 p.m., officers were called to Capital Church of God on Schenkel Lane concerning a stolen vehicle.

• At 10:19 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Equestrian Way. No fire was found.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription