The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

  • Trespassing was reported on Forest Hill Drive at 2:42 a.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on East Main Street at 2:42 a.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Champion Court at 2:52 a.m.
  • Gunshots were reported on Union Ridge Road at 4:35 a.m. The call was a false alarm.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Chestnut Avenue at 7:31 a.m.
  • An assault was reported on Duncan Road at 9:48 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Marlowe Court at 10:05 a.m.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on West Second Street at 11:05 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Noel Avenue at 12:08 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 12:21 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on East Main Street at 1:56 p.m.
  • Vandalism/criminal mischief was reported on Holmes Street at 2:39 p.m. The caller's tires had been slashed.
  • Fraud was reported on Old Dailey Avenue at 3:05 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Sea Hero Drive at 3:30 p.m. The caller believed someone stole her jewelry out of her safe deposit box and replaced her real stones with fake ones.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:15 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Holmes Street at 4:44 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on East Fourth Street at 5:16 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Interstate 64 at 6:08 p.m. The caller reported a vehicle flipped in the air and landed in the median between exit 51 and 52 in the eastbound lane.
  • Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 6:19 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Leawood Drive at 6:25 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 6:26 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Steele Street at 10:58 p.m.
  • A carbon monoxide alarm incident was reported on Cedarwood Drive at 11:35 p.m. The family evacuated the home and opened the windows after the alarm went off.

