The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:

  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Owenton Road at 6:36 a.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on West Broadway Street at 7:01 a.m. The mirror on the caller's vehicle was reportedly damaged.
  • A stolen vehicle was located on Holmes Street at 8:30 a.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Quachita Trail at 9:04 a.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on U.S. 127 South at 11:22 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Cypress Drive at 11:40 a.m. The caller reported a refrigerator and dishwasher was stolen from an apartment.
  • A theft was reported on West Second Street at 3:13 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Swigert Avenue at 3:33 p.m.
  • Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 3:48 p.m.
  • A gas leak was reported on Benson Avenue at 3:51 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 4:59 p.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 5:44 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Georgetown Road at 6:10 p.m. The caller's AirPods were missing.
  • Vandalism was reported on Louisville Road at 7:31 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Spring Street at 9:59 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Green Wilson Road at 10:51 p.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Murray Street at 11:15 p.m.

