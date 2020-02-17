blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:

Friday

• An intoxicated person was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 2:47 a.m.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 4:14 a.m.

• A shoplifter was reported on Louisville Road at 7:30 a.m.

• A theft was reported on Winners Circle at 9:07 a.m. A male caller reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole several items.

• A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 9:58 a.m.

• A theft was reported on Equestrian Way at 10:49 a.m. A male caller reported someone broke into his vehicle overnight and stole several items.

• An assault was reported on Louisville Road at 12:15 p.m. A male caller said he was "pistol whipped" by 3-4 males at Hickory Hills Apartments. The caller said his shoes and cell phone were stolen. He refused medical treatment.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Winners Circle at 2:05 p.m. A caller reported a 2016 Ford Fusion was stolen that morning.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Willow Street at 3:37 p.m.

• A motor vehicle accident without injury was reported on Donalynn Drive at 4:32 p.m.

• A burglary was reported on Hawthorne Drive at 4:58 p.m. It was a false alarm.

Saturday

• A suspicious person was reported on Versailles Road at 1:04 a.m.

• A missing person was reported on Prince Hall Village Drive at 3:08 a.m.

• A smoke smell was reported on Prince Hall Village Drive at 3:57 a.m.

• A theft was reported on Tecumseh Trail at 5:54 a.m. A female caller reported she had a video of four males breaking into her vehicle.

• A controlled burn was reported on Shadrick Ferry Road at 7:35 a.m.

• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 7:41 a.m.

• A theft was reported on Sequoyah Trail at 8:38 a.m. A caller reported two vehicles had been broken into overnight.

• A theft was reported on Rolling Acres Drive at 9:12 a.m.

• A controlled burn was reported on Strohmeier Road at 12:35 p.m.

• A theft was reported on Triplett Avenue at 1:01 p.m.

• A theft was reported on Quachita Trail at 1:17 p.m. A caller reported someone broke into a vehicle overnight and stole diapers.

• A reckless driver was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 5:42 p.m.

• A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 6:06 p.m.

• A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 6:42 p.m.

• A suspicious person was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 8:24 p.m.

• An intoxicated driver was reported on Entrada Drive at 9:23 p.m.

• A suspicious person was reported on West Second Street at 11:22 p.m.

Sunday

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Louisville Road at 1:28 a.m.

• A suspicious person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:09 a.m.

• A suspicious person was reported on Holmes Street at 2:13 a.m.

• Fraud was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:39 a.m.

• A theft was reported on Harrodswood Road at 7:26 a.m.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on West Main Street at 10:16 a.m.

• A motor vehicle accident without injury was reported on Mt. Zion Road at 12:46 p.m.

• A controlled burn was reported on Harp Pike at 12:56 p.m.

• A smoke smell was reported on Sunset Drive at 1:07 p.m.

• A suspicious person was reported on Landings Drive at 1:33 p.m.

• A suspicious person was reported on West Todd Street at 5:09 p.m.

• A burglary was reported on Louisville Road at 5:32 p.m. No further information was available.

• A theft was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 6:11 p.m.

• A controlled burn was reported on Green Wilson Road at 6:26 p.m.

• A ground fire was reported on Harp Pike at 6:26 p.m.

• A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 7:29 p.m.

• A suspicious person was reported on Holmes Street at 8:13 p.m.

• A burglary was reported on Landings Drive at 8:33 p.m. No further information was available.

• A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 9:01 p.m. A 53-year-old male was reported missing at the police station.

• A suspicious person was reported on Holmes Street at 11:32 a.m.

