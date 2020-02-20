blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

• At 8:11 a.m., officers were called to Sequoyah Trail for a theft complaint.

• At 8:15 a.m., officers were called to Speedway on Louisville Road for a theft complaint.

• At 9:24 a.m., firefighters responded to a service call on Ann Street.

• At 9:52 a.m., officers were called to East Main Street for an investigation.

• At 11:55 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Second Street School after someone broke in and stole property. School officials were reviewing video to try to identify a suspect.

• At 12:13 p.m., firefighters responded to a gas leak on Schenkel Lane.

• At 1:26 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 1:34 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard after a manager found a bag of marijuana near the employee lockers.

• At 3:14 p.m., officers were called to Tonkawa Trail after someone took a driver’s license from a vehicle.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers responded to an animal complaint on Ashwood Court.

• At 3:42 p.m., officers were called to Meredith Avenue for a possible meth lab. Police said it did not appear to be an active lab.

• At 3:54 p.m., officers responded to an assault on Duncan Road. A person was upset about the bathroom and tried to bite a staff member.

• At 4:18 p.m, officers responded to an injury accident on Green Wilson Road. The patient was complaining of head and leg pain.

• At 4:28 p.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue for an investigation.

• At 5:07 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run on Old Lawrenceburg Road after a person in a white pickup truck swerved and collided with a gray Ford Explorer. The truck continued following the incident.

• At 5:39 p.m., officers were called to Benson Avenue for a theft of credit cards and cash.

• At 5:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Bald Knob Road.

• At 5:58 p.m,, officers responded to a theft of a wallet and chemotherapy medication on Benson Avenue.

• At 7:03 p.m., officers were called to Woodhill Lane for an investigation.

• At 7:25 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue for an investigation.

• At 10:04 p.m., officers were called to Laurel Avenue for possible drug activity.

• At 11:10 p.m., officer were called to Wilkinson Boulevard concerning people vandalizing vehicles in the parking lot near the farmers market.

• At 11:54 p.m., officers were called to Art’s Electric Co. on Holmes Street for a dog running loose.

