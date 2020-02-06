blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

  • An intoxicated driver was reported on Tracey Court at 6:59 a.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Leawood Drive at 10:40 a.m.
  • An assault was reported on Duncan Road at 11:32 a.m. Two people got into a fight over food.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:26 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on North Lime Street at 1:57 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Centennial Avenue at 3:54 p.m.
  • An armed and dangerous person was reported on the East-West Connector Road at 4:12 p.m. The caller reported a person in a car pointed a gun at the caller before driving toward Leestown Road.
  • A robbery was reported on Versailles Road at 5:01 p.m. The caller reported that a robbery was taking place at American Legion Post 7, but the call was unfounded.
  • A theft was reported on West Second Street at 5:24 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Spring Street at 5:44 p.m.
  • Fireworks were reported on East Main Street at 8:32 p.m.
  • Gunshots were reported on Elm Drive at 8:39 p.m. The gunshots were actually fireworks.
  • A burglary was reported on John Davis Drive at 8:52 p.m. The caller reported someone was trying to break into her apartment.
  • An assault was reported on Mary Todd Drive at 9:14 p.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Juniper Drive at 9:22 p.m.

