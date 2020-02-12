The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
- A burglary was reported on Champion Court at 12:54 a.m. The caller reported that someone might have been breaking into her home.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 6:29 a.m. One of the passengers reported chest pain from the airbag.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Fourth Street at 6:54 a.m.
- A missing person was reported on Fields Avenue at 10:06 a.m. A juvenile was reported missing and was located at 1:20 p.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 11:32 a.m.
- A reckless driver was reported on Owenton Road at noon.
- A reckless driver was reported on Louisville Road at 12:21 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Country Lane at 12:58 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on West Second Street at 1:10 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Forest Hill Drive at 3:21 p.m.
- Vandalism/criminal mischief was reported on Hanly Lane at 3:32 p.m. The caller reported that something inappropriate had been spray-painted on the road.
- Fraud was reported on Schenkel Lane at 5:05 p.m.
- Vandalism/criminal mischief was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 5:33 p.m. The caller reported someone had cut off his catalytic converter.
- A missing person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 6:01 p.m. A man with onset dementia walked away from his wife at Walmart and was missing. He was located at Advance Auto at 7:09 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on West Broadway Street at 10:41 p.m.
- An explosion/rupture was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 11:22 p.m. The caller reported that a transformer blew.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Fair Oaks Lane at 11:28 p.m.
