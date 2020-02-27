blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

  • A ground fire was reported on Noel Avenue at 1:35 a.m. The ground fire turned out to be a bonfire.
  • Harassment was reported on Rye Drive at 5:14 a.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Georgetown Road at 7:42 a.m.
  • An animal complaint was reported on St. Johns Road at 8:46 a.m. Two cows were reportedly running down the road.
  • A theft was reported on Georgetown Road at 12:45 p.m. The caller reported identity theft.
  • A missing person was reported on East Main Street at 1:56 p.m. A juvenile left school without permission and was later located at 3:40 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 2:06 p.m. A shopper at Kroger East was accused of coupon fraud.
  • A theft was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 3:08 p.m. The caller reported someone stole his cellphone in the emergency room at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
  • A burglary was reported on Spring Street at 4:43 p.m. Three men were seen entering a house.
  • Trespassing was reported on Marlowe Court at 7:53 p.m.

