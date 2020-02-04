blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:

  • An armed and dangerous person was reported on Ashmore Drive at 2:54 a.m. The caller said he shot two rounds at his door because he thought someone was breaking in. A report was taken.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Swigert Avenue at 5:59 a.m.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Chinook Trail at 7:42 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Brookfield Drive at 9:27 a.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 11:46 a.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 1:30 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Forest Hill Drive at 1:38 p.m. The caller reported many items stolen, including Christmas lights.
  • A suspicious person was reported on Holmes Street at 2:16 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on East Main Street at 3:06 p.m.
  • Fraud was reported on Versailles Road at 4:06 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 4:45 p.m.
  • An intoxicated driver was reported on Flynn Avenue at 4:48 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Adair Street at 6:53 p.m.
  • An intoxicated driver was reported on Interstate 64 near mile marker 52 at 6:54 p.m.
  • A ground fire was reported on Bald Knob Road at 10 p.m. The caller reported a giant, unattended bonfire on the side of the road.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Lewis Street at 11:45 p.m.

