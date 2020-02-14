blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:

  • A suspicious person was reported on Owenton Avenue at 12:18 a.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on U.S. 127 South at 9:08 a.m. One passenger reported hitting their head on the window and seat belt injuries.
  • Trespassing was reported on Forest Hill Drive at 10:08 a.m.
  • A fire investigation was reported on Excel Court at 11:30 a.m. The caller reported smelling something burning.
  • A theft of a person's ID was reported on Leawood Drive at 11:54 a.m. 
  • Harassment was reported on Greenbriar Lane at 12:27 p.m.
  • A suspicious vehicle was reported on Swigert Avenue at 12:31 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Louisville Road at 2:27 p.m. The caller reported someone stole mail and a child support check.
  • A theft was reported on Louisville Road at 2:38 p.m. The caller reported a package had been stolen.
  • A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Douglas Avenue at 3:38 p.m.
  • A missing person was reported on Murray Street at 7:30 p.m. A juvenile with a history of running away was reported missing.
  • A missing person was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 9:15 p.m. A 13-year-old male was reported missing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription