The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:

  • A suspicious person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:51 a.m.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 6:20 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 9:17 a.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Regio Court at 9:44 a.m. The caller reported their front glass door had been broken.
  • Vandalism was reported on Phillips Street at 11:37 a.m. The caller reported a window was busted out of their truck.
  • A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 2:06 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 2:13 p.m. The accident resulted in one person being transported to the hospital.
  • A theft was reported on East Main Street at 2:51 p.m. Kat’s Quick Stop reported that the air machine had been broken into.
  • Harassment was reported on Comanche Trail at 2:59 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on West Second Street at 4:36 p.m. A bicycle was reported stolen.
  • An intoxicated driver was reported on Louisville Road at 4:48 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Louisville Road at 4:50 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported on St. Clair Street at 6:13 p.m.
  • Gunshots were reported on Flag Fork Road at 7:13 p.m. The caller reported hearing gunshots outside their home.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Lucas Lane at 10:42 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Travis Circle at 9:56 p.m.

