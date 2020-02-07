The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- Trespassing was reported on Harrodswood Road at 3:35 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Leawood Drive at 5:08 a.m. The caller reported that two men were trying to kick in her door. A report was taken.
- A suspicious person was reported on Fifth Avenue at 5:27 a.m.
- Vandalism/criminal mischief was reported on Ringo Avenue at 9:33 a.m. The caller reported that hubcaps were stolen.
- A theft was reported on Louisville Road at 2:56 p.m.
- A reckless driver was reported on Evergreen Road at 3:24 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on River Bend Road at 4:35 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on the East-West Connector at 4:38 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital.
- A burglary was reported on Hickory Drive at 5:16 p.m. The caller reported that 10 guns were stolen.
- A burglary was reported on Hickory Drive at 5:36 p.m. The caller reported that his garage door had been kicked in.
- Trespassing was reported on Spring Street at 7:07 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Appomattox Drive at 9:46 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Tinderwood Drive at 10:51 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Rolling Acres Drive at 11:10 p.m.
