The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• At 12:23 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a possible accident with injury on Interstate 64 on the Kentucky River bridge.
• At 12:59 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a possible accident with injury on Interstate 64 near the 53 mile marker.
• At 5:31 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on John Davis Drive.
• At 5:36 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Carson Place.
• At 7:09 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run complaint in the Capital Plaza Hotel parking garage.
• At 7:31 a.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue for an unspecified investigation.
• At 7:40 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 50 mile marker. One patient was transported to the hospital.
• At 9:19 a.m., officers were called to Kings Daughters Drive for an unspecified investigation.
• At 10:04 a.m., firefighters were called to Bald Knob Road for a controlled burn.
• At 10:37 a.m., officers were called to Gayle Street concerning a stolen credit card.
• At 12:29 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Holmes Street.
• At 2:15 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:41 p.m., deputies responded to two vandalism calls on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 3:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on East Third Street. The fire was in an upstairs apartment.
• At 5 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General on Versailles Road after a customer allegedly quick-changed a clerk.
• At 6:06 p.m., firefighters were called to McDonald’s on Versailles Road for a small grease fire.
• At 6:25 p.m., officers were called to Highland Parkway concerning an assault that reportedly happened a couple days earlier.
• At 7:39 p.m., firefighters responded to a possible bonfire on Harp Pike. A mobile home was being torn down and someone set it on fire.
• At 10:12 p.m., firefighters were called to West Main Street about a smell of smoke.
