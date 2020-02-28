blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:

• At 12:23 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a possible accident with injury on Interstate 64 on the Kentucky River bridge. 

• At 12:59 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to a possible accident with injury on Interstate 64 near the 53 mile marker.

• At 5:31 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on John Davis Drive.

• At 5:36 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Carson Place.

• At 7:09 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run complaint in the Capital Plaza Hotel parking garage.

• At 7:31 a.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue for an unspecified investigation.

• At 7:40 a.m., deputies and firefighters responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 50 mile marker. One patient was transported to the hospital.

• At 9:19 a.m., officers were called to Kings Daughters Drive for an unspecified investigation.

• At 10:04 a.m., firefighters were called to Bald Knob Road for a controlled burn.

• At 10:37 a.m., officers were called to Gayle Street concerning a stolen credit card.

• At 12:29 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Holmes Street.

• At 2:15 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 2:41 p.m., deputies responded to two vandalism calls on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 3:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on East Third Street. The fire was in an upstairs apartment. 

• At 5 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General on Versailles Road after a customer allegedly quick-changed a clerk.

• At 6:06 p.m., firefighters were called to McDonald’s on Versailles Road for a small grease fire.

• At 6:25 p.m., officers were called to Highland Parkway concerning an assault that reportedly happened a couple days earlier.

• At 7:39 p.m., firefighters responded to a possible bonfire on Harp Pike. A mobile home was being torn down and someone set it on fire.

• At 10:12 p.m., firefighters were called to West Main Street about a smell of smoke.

