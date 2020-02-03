The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 4:50 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on River Bend Road at 10:32 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Devane Lane at 10:39 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Sullivan Lane at 1:04 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Adair Street at 1:13 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:53 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Owenton Road at 2:49 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Williamsburg Road at 3:53 p.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 3:53 p.m.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Harrodswood Road at 4:52 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Briar Cliff Street at 5:12 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Ninevah Road at 5:29 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on River Bend Road at 5:53 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 11:46 p.m.
Saturday
- A suspicious person was reported on Louisville Road at 3:41 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 4:14 p.m.
- An animal complaint was reported on East Main Street at 5:23 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 9:42 p.m.
Sunday
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Juniper Drive at 12:08 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Walter Todd Drive at 12:11 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 12:34 a.m.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on Forest Hill Drive at 1:32 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:44 a.m.
- Vandalism/criminal mischief was reported on Dogwood Street at 11:51 a.m.
- Vandalism/criminal mischief was reported on Harp Pike at 1:13 p.m.
- A deceased person was reported on Owenton Road at 1:17 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Louisville Road at 3:18 p.m.
- An armed and dangerous person was reported on High Street at 7:40 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Timothy Drive at 7:49 p.m.
- An intoxicated driver was reported on Steadmantown Road at 10:47 p.m.
