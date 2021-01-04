blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:00 a.m., officers were called to Tupelo Trail for a shots fired complaint.

• At 12:01 a.m., officers were called to Equine Way for a shots fired complaint. 

• At 12:08 a.m., deputies were called to Shannon Lane for a shots fired complaint. The caller said people were arguing earlier.

• At 1:43 a.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue for a possible burglary complaint.

• At 9:30 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after someone cut a screen on a porch and removed a cable box. Someone attempted to break into a residence but nothing appeared to be missing.

• At 9:43 a.m., officers were called to Lyons Drive after someone broke into a residence and took tools and a ladder.

• At 1:23 p.m., officers were called to West Broadway Street concerning a missing person.

• At 2:04 p.m., officers were called to Harbor Freight, U.S. 127, concerning a suspected shoplifter.

• At 4:19 p.m., officers were called to Spring Street after someone broke into the caller’s vehicle and took several small items.

• At 4:49 p.m., officers were called to Spring Street after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 7:53 p.m., deputies were called to Snow Hill Road after someone broke into a basement. 

Saturday

• At 4:44 a.m., officers were called to Reilly Road for a shots fired complaint.

• At 12:47 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, for a possible shooting complaint. 

• At 1:13 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a possible theft of medication.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers were called to University Drive concerning a possible burglary.

• At 3:58 p.m., officers were called to ALDI, U.S. 127, concerning a possible theft.

• At 4:06 p.m., deputies were called to Leathers Lane concerning a known person using a deceased person’s credit cards and taking things from the residence.

• At 11:53 p.m., officers and EMS personnel responded to Juniper Hill Apartments, Louisville Road, for an assault.  

Sunday

• At 12:55 a.m., deputies were called to Garden Mobile Home Park, Cardwell Lane, for a shots fired complaint.

• At 1:46 a.m., officers were called to Wright Street concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 8:54 a.m., deputies were called to Sarah Apartments, C. Michael Davenport Boulevard, concerning a theft from a vehicle. 

• At 12:35 p.m., officers were called to Oaklawn Drive after someone broke into a shed and stole items.

• At 3:56 p.m., deputies were called to Briarwood Lane concerning an assault.

• At 5:16 p.m., officers and deputies were called to Gardner Mobile Home Court for a shots fired complaint.

• At 6:45 p.m., officers were called to Ashwood Court concerning unauthorized purchases using the caller’s debit card.

• At 9:13 p..m., deputies were called to Capital Mobile Home Park, Georgetown Road, for a shots fired complaint.

