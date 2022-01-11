blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 6:49 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 9:02 a.m., officers took a theft report at Dirty Deeds Company on Teton Trail. A caller reported two catalytic converters were stolen over the weekend.

• At 10:33 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Meadow View Drive.

• At 11:32 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Scotland Street.

• At 11:50 a.m., officers took a theft report on Noel Avenue.

• At 3:24 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road near Interstate 64 East on-ramp. A caller reported tools were stolen from a truck over the weekend.

• At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.

• At 5:15 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Beechwood Avenue. A caller reported a female punched and scratched her, but did not want to press charges.

• At 5:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported hearing two shots possibly from an upstairs apartment.

• At 7:51 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported hearing two shots over an hour ago. Officers reported finding a shell casing outside.

• At 10:05 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male in his 60s stole items from the store and was trying to come back inside.

• At 10:58 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bedford Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription