The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 4:30 a.m., officers were called to Audubon Trail for a shots fired complaint.

• At 10:50 a.m., deputies were called to Spring Hill Lane after someone used the caller’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits.

• At 11:41 a.m., officers were called to Buffalo Trace Distillery, Great Buffalo Trace, concerning a burglary.

• At 12:15 p.m., officers were called to University Lodge, East Main Street, concerning a stolen television.

• At 2:28 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue concerning a theft from November.

• At 3:10 p.m., deputies, officers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Duncan Road involving two vehicles, including one pulling a horse trailer. A horse was killed in the accident.

• At 3:16 p.m., officers were called to Oakmont Storage, Schenkel Lane, concerning a theft of property.

• At 3:51 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft of items. 

• At 4:04 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, U.S. 127, concerning a theft.

• At 5:24 p.m., firefighters were called to Cliffside Drive for an investigation after a smoke alarm began sounding.

• At 9:10 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a stolen backpack from a vehicle.

