The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 7:49 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cline Street. A caller reported someone broke into a locked vehicle overnight.

• At 12:40 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 1:13 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell at an apartment complex on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported a washer in the laundry room was smoking.

• At 1:32 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Evergreen Market on Evergreen Road. A caller reported several items were stolen from a storage building behind the market.

• At 3:46 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 4:48 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Apple Way. A caller reported a PlayStation 4, several games and controllers were stolen.

• At 6:01 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell at My Guadalajara on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported smoke was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The building was evacuated.

• At 6:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at Taco Bell on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported approximately $250 was stolen on Jan. 1.

• At 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Johns Road.

• At 8:32 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Colonial Trace. A caller reported a female foster child got into an SUV and left again.

• At 8:37 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Skyview Mart on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported the store “ripped him off.” The caller advised he got $12 of gas and was charged $62.

