The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 9:32 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, after someone broke into the caller’s truck.
• At 12:33 p.m., officers were called to University Lodge, East Main Street, after occupants refused to leave a room.
• At 12:39 p.m., firefighters responded to a basement fire on Bluegrass Avenue.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard concerning a person walking around with a handgun.
• At 6:56 p.m., deputies and officers were called to Springside Court concerning a possible burglary.
• At 7:40 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, Brighton Park Boulevard, concerning a theft.
• At 8:20 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Square for a fight in progress.
• At 9:40 p.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments, Louisville Road, concerning a person outside yelling at someone.
• At 9:54 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive for a fight in progress.
• At 10:16 p.m., officers were called to Powhatan Trail concerning people arguing.
