The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 8:20 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Leestown Road. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

• At 9:02 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 10 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 12:53 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Storage Centers of America on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported they were uncertain as to what was stolen.

• At 1:26 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar Tree on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported an employee stole $80 of cash. The caller advised the employee was not at the location and that video of the incident was being reviewed.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male attempted to steal two 30-packs of beer and was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 3:23 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.

• At 4:14 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 5:53 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Quail Run Court. A caller reported her juvenile son has been missing since Monday. The caller advised he has a driver’s permit and took her 2003 Toyota Camry

• At 8:08 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male and female were detained in the loss prevention office.

