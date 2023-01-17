The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:
Friday
• At 12:56 a.m., officers took a theft report at Winthrop Court Apartments on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported a tablet was stolen.
• At 2:11 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Medinah Court.
• At 3 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:41 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Self Storage Center on Leestown Road. A caller reported items were stolen from a storage unit.
• At 9:46 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Phillips Street.
• At 10:51 a.m., officers, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 11:46 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a vandalism complaint.
• At 12:29 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Main Street Auto on Commercial Drive. A caller reported an engine worth more than $1,000 was stolen.
• At 1:08 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck and a Chevy Malibu. One female complained of knee pain and a male was reportedly in shock.
• At 1:48 p.m., county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on U.S. 127 North.
• At 1:50 p.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak at the Franklin County Health Department on Old Glenns Creek Road. A caller reported employees reported smelling natural gas. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 2:43 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Taylor Road. A caller reported catalytic converters were cut off vehicles.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:31 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Landings Drive.
Saturday
• At 12:32 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a fight on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a physical fight and said shots were fired. Two people were shot. One was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released. The other subject was transported to University of Kentucky hospital.
• At 8:57 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 1:56 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Freedom Drive.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:54 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased male on Elizabeth Street.
• At 6:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 6:52 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.
• At 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Edgewood Lane.
• At 9:01 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a possible gas leak at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a natural gas smell inside the store.
• At 9:08 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at the Early Learning Village on Laralan Avenue. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said one vehicle was in a ditch.
Sunday
• At 10:30 a.m., officers and city fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 11:52 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Steadmantown Lane that occurred a couple of weeks ago.
• At 2:32 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a missing person. A person reported a 63-year-old male was missing. He was located at 2:50 p.m.
• At 2:42 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Cedar Road. Dispatch received a crash alarm from a vehicle. First responders were unable to locate the accident.
• At 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Donalynn Drive.
• At 5:54 p.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Leawood Drive.
• At 5:58 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 11:26 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Limestone Drive.
Monday
• At 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 9:43 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Myrtle Avenue near Rancho Drive.
• At 2:01 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bizzack Boulevard.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Coldstream Drive. A caller reported the catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle while at Longhorn Steakhouse.
• At 5:21 p.m., officers took a theft report at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a gun was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 5:42 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Colonial Trace. A caller reported an outbuilding was broken into.
• At 6:16 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone broke into an office building.
• At 9:34 p.m., officers took a burglary report on East Main Street. A caller reported “someone has been in their apartment shooting up.” The caller said he “found spoons in places they shouldn’t be” and “there are substances on the spoons.”
• At 10:33 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person near Longhorn Steakhouse on West Ridge Drive. A caller reported two males were walking around and one had a knife.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.